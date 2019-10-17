<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has congratulated Honour Sirawoo on his re-election as the President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Sirawoo was re-elected to a second term unopposed at the SWAN Triennial Delegates Conference which took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday October 7, 2019.

The conference which was staged inside the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex attracted delegates mostly comprising chairmen and secretaries from 30 of the 36 SWAN state chapters in Nigeria.

And the occasion also saw the unanimous re-election of every other member in the National Executive Council.

AIPS President Gianni Merlo has now sent an official congratulatory message to Sirawoo.

The message read: “Dear Honour, I congratulate you for your re-election and I am very glad that we will continue to work together to defend the rights and the independence of all our colleagues.

“In the last four years, we were side by side in every occasion and your association has done a lot to help us to succeed in our effort to develop a strategy to enhance the value of our work in the digital era.

“We will continue to work together to give to the next generations of journalists a better future. Your country has an important role in Africa and I am sure that our co-operation will be very fruitful.”