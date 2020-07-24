



Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 6, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, has ordered officers and men of the zone, particularly those in Cross River State, to work hard to defeat kidnappers and other criminals in the State.

Ahmed, who gave the order while decorating thirty-three officers of the zone at the Zone 6 headquarters in Calabar on Thursday, urged them to develop strategies that would ensure that crime and criminal activities in the zone were tamed.

While explaining that the policy of community policing has come to stay in the force, the AIG disclosed that as the foremost security outfit in the country, the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was to make the force proactive.

“We are the foremost security outfit in the country and we must develop strategies to stem all forms of crimes in the zone, whether it is kidnapping, cultism, or any other kind of crime. We have to work with the public to ensure that we reduce crime in the society and allow them to sleep.





“You know that community policing has been introduced into the force, so there is the need for us to partner with the public to achieve our aim of effective policing,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed congratulated the thirty-three officers who were promoted and reminded them that to whom much is given, much is expected.

Thirty one Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, while two Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Superintendents of Police by the Inspector General of Police.

The AIG however, promised that the zone under his watch will not tolerate indolence, saying all the officers who have been promoted will have to prove their mettle.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, ASP Nwaguru Simeon promised to redouble efforts in appreciation of the IG’s gesture, noting that the zone will experience vibrancy in policing henceforth.