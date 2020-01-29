<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 1 Kano AIG Sadiq A. Bello, said Community policing is the only way out of security threats happening in Nigeria.

The newly AIG posted to the zone stated this during a familiarization visit to Kano State Police Command at the State Headquarters Bompai.

He explained that the prevalence of insecurity devastating some parts of the country can only be solved through community policing.





The AIG further reminded officers on the provisions of Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations about the functions of the Police and Urged officers to respect human rights and the Rule of Law.

Bello also commended the Kano State Police Command for the numerous achievements recorded in tackling insecurity in the State.

In his remarks, the Kano State Commissioner of Police CP Habu A. Sani reiterated the command’s determination in fighting all criminal activities in the state.

He commended other sister security agencies, the public and all relevant stakeholders for their cooperation.