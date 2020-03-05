<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru, said some of his aides entered his bedroom and stole an undisclosed amount of money when he was on vacation.

While responding to in statement shared on Facebook pages of some of his followers on Wednesday, Basiru said two of his aides were arrested by security agents in connection with the incident.

An aide of the lawmaker, Ibrahim Khalid, when contacted, confirmed to newsmen that the lawmaker authored the statement.

According to the lawmaker, the incident happened in December 2019 when he was on vacation with his family, saying the perpetrators gained entrance to his bedroom without forcing the doors open, as there were no signs of forced entry.





Denying asking the suspects to swear oath over the missing money, Basiru said soon after the incident, the only maid in his house, fled and left her phones behind.

He said the incident raised issues of serious security breach and a potential threat to his life and his family’s.

The statement read, “The apprehension of the maid led to the arrest of two of my aides under lawful authority, and relevant orders of court obtained to search, investigate, arrest, and where necessary, detain the suspects.

“The families of the suspects were duly informed and were obliged access to the suspects at all times.

“However, in view of the meddlesomeness into and politicisation of the investigation, I have taken the decision to distance myself from the aides in the interest of my security and that of my family.”