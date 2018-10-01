.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The new President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Ahmed Mansur, has pledged to improve the association’s collaboration with the Federal Government toward boosting the competitiveness of the nation’s manufacturing sector.

Mansur, who is also an Executive Director, Dangote Industries Ltd., made the pledge on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the association would strengthen its level of collaboration and interaction with government to ensure that the Executive Order 003 was fully implemented to boost local patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

According to him, Order 003 shows that the incumbent administration is serious in building local productive capacity.

He added that “we will work with the Federal Government to ensure that the Nigerian manufacturing sector is competitive”.

He said MAN would continue to engage all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to showcase made-in-Nigeria goods.

“When this contact is made, it will encourage our members to compete both in terms of price and quality.

“I believe that if we continue to work with the government in this manner, we will bridge the gap between us and the public sector requirements,” he said in a statement.

Mansur said the association had kick-started the partnership by presenting a compendium of all its members to the government toward showcasing all the locally produced goods.

“They have to know who and where to contact to get quality made-in-Nigeria goods, so this is the first step we have carried out.

“Our interactions with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) are also steps in the right direction, so that we understand the requirements and their expectations,” he said.

The MAN boss urged the government to provide the necessary basic infrastructure toward reducing the cost of production for manufacturers, adding that the impact would boost development of the real sector of the economy.

Commending his predecessor, Mansur said: “Let us thank the outgoing council under the able leadership of Dr Frank Jacobs for the meritorious service they offered during the past four years.

“In spite of the many challenges in both the economic and socio-political spheres confronting our country, Dr Jacobs and his team have steered the ship of MAN most creditably,” he said.

Mansur pledged to build on the success recorded by the retiring council, especially in collaborating with government to improve the operating environment and the strategic linkages between Small and Medium Industries (SMI) and the large manufacturers.

He said his administration would also enhance the capacity of the SMI sector, employment generation and wealth creation capacity of the industry.

Mansur said that the council was committed to ensure that MAN continued to be recognised as the voice of the manufacturing sector, becomes the leading contributor to economic growth, employment and wealth creation for inclusive economic development and prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Mansur was elected during the association’s 46th Annual General Meeting to steer the affairs of MAN for the next four years.