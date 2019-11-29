<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has challenged the Benue State government that for every 10 school sit builds, containing water and toilet facilities, the Foundation would build 21 more schools with toilet and water facilities.

AHF also called on governments at all levels to provide sanitary pads to young girls in and out of schools as part of measures to check increasing cases of in fections among young girls.

The organisation made the remark following presentations made by young girls in Benue, on the difficulty of accessing sanitary pads, water and toilet facilities, which have led to increase in in fections among young girls during a one-day symposium organised by AHF to commemorate the 2019 World AIDS Day (WAD) in Makurdion Thursday.