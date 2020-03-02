<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Ajisefinni Ayodeji, an Agriculturist and Entrepreneur, has expressed his readiness to partner with the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) to boost commercial farming activities in the country.

Ajisefini stated this on Monday when he visited the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Unilorin, Prof. Gabriel Olaoye.

He observed that the institution was capable of sustaining itself through massive and sustainable commercial agricultural production.

The agriculturist explained that his investment cuts across Aquaculture, Agro-business and farm management, adding that he will support the Faculty of Agriculture in order to impact not just theoretical knowledge, but also practical wherewithal needed to survive in the real world.





Ajisefinni said that the society needs to inculcate the basic knowledge of business management in the students for them to utilise the knowledge and exposure acquired for the benefit of the society.

He expressed his interest in the Fishery Department and other areas in the faculty, while advising members of staff not to deploy their pensions to mundane and unprofitable ventures.

He said that such resources were better devoted to agricultural production activities which will yield the profits with which they can sustain themselves and their families.

Responding, Olaoye said he was delighted that the nation has produced such an outstanding young and energetic agricultural entrepreneur who meant well for the institution and its products.

He also expressed readiness of the institution to partner with the entrepreneur to boost commercial farming.