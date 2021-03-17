



Stakeholders in the agricultural sector in Bauchi State have called for strong political leadership and commitment from the federal government to ensure the implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) in order to guarantee food security in the year 2025.

The stakeholders made the call during a One-Day State Dialogue to appraise the Nigerian Agriculture Sector Performance at the 2nd Africa Union Biennial Review and Agriculture Joint Sector Review Report organized by Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria, held at the BIC plaza in Bauchi.

Speaking during a presentation on Nigerian Current Biennial Review Score, processes, challenges and Solution, the Programme Officer Fahimta, Mr Tosin Suberun said that Nigeria would need strong commitment through implementation of the Malabo agreement by African governments for allocation of a minimum of 10 per cent annual budget to Agriculture if the country was to make any meaningful impact on the sector.

According to him, the Malabo agreement was to enhance food production in the African continent as the growing population of 1.3 billion people in the continent and over 200 million in Nigeria would need improvement in the agriculture sector to ensure food availability in the continent.





“Nigeria carried out the second Benniel review on the implementation of Malabo commitments and the Africa Agricultural Transformational Scorecard which was presented at AU Summit in February 2020.The review was carried out to evaluate the country performance in achieving agricultural growth and transformational goals in Africa based on 47 indicators under 7 thematic areas and 23 performance categories”

“Nigeria’s score is 5.18, lower than the bench mark of 6.66 and therefore not on track in achieving the 7 Malabo commitments by 2025. Although, we made significant improvement relative to the 2017 score by 52%, this means there are challenges in the implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme in the country” he said

Mr Tosin noted that some of the challenges affecting the Benniel Review performance include non-availability of time series data to effectively track progress, inability to conduct agricultural census/Surveys like NASC, NASS and wet season surveys, inadequate budgetary allocation and releases for statistical activities, inadequate public expenditure in agriculture to meet the CAADP Malabo target amongst others.

He said a direct budget line targeting smallholder women farmers should be included in the MDAs budget while under the BSADP, a direct budgetary allocation should be made specifically for the women in agriculture to capture women capacity support activities, adding that the House Committee on Agriculture in State House of Assembly, needs to enhance it’s oversight functions and mandate over the management of public funds in the sector to guarantee greater value for money.