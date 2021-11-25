Agric minister: Nigerians cannot be hungry and I go to sleep

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has said Nigerians cannot continue to be hungry while he goes to sleep.

Abubakar stated this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the 2021 March for Improved Seeds organised by National Agricultural Seeds Council

He underscored the need for Nigerians to plant quality seeds, adding that “You reap what you sow and you harvest what you have planted.

According to him, “if you plant good quality seeds that have been approved by NASC, you will have a bumper harvest. If you plant bad seeds, I am sorry, you will reap what you have sowed.”

While reiterating that agriculture is the engine room for Nigeria’s economic development, he noted that countries that are self-sufficient in food production are the best countries, adding that leaders cannot have a populace that is hungry and they go to sleep.

Therefore, the minister charged Nigerians to report unscrupulous individuals who peddle adulterated and fake seeds to the appropriate department at the NASC.

Also speaking at the event is Dr Olusegun Philip Ojo who showered encomiums on the minister for the interests he has shown since his assumption of office.

Ojo noted that Nigeria produces and supplies more than 60 per cent of quality seeds used in West Africa.

He added that some countries in Africa have been coming to Nigeria to understudy the country’s seed sub-sector.

He further revealed that Nigeria would play host to a two-day international conference which would begin next week.