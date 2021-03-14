



Agricultural extension agents in Plateau on Sunday commended the Federal Government for training them on new trends in agricultural extension, but appealed that the training be sustained.

The agents shared their experiences with newsmen after the just concluded training of extension agents in the state by Federal Government to impart new skills on agricultural extension.

The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), it held from March 8 to March 12 and was declared opened by Dr Hosea Finangwai, Plateau Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The training was aimed at halting the drift in the agricultural extension system, which over the years had declined due to decreased funding, policy changes, reduced man power and lack of interest of young people in agricultural entrepreneurship.

Some extension agents who spoke with NAN on in Jos said the training was timely and impactful.

Julie Joseph, an agent said that she had benefited hugely from the training and would go back home to teach and train the rural farmers.

“We are blessed with professionals in this country, I have learnt a lot and I want to beg that this training be sustained by all means, “she said.





Atong Ajik told NAN that she had learned modern ways of farming and would carry all the new innovations back to the rural farmers.

Fred Goeduut, another agent who benefitted from the training said that he learned how to use Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and also how to help rural farmers form cooperatives.

Goeduut stated that cooperatives would effectively help farmers in their farming businesses.

Another participant, Henry Longhaan who spoke to NAN said that every knowledge he had acquired would be used to completely change farming methods in his community.

Meanwhile, Frank Kudla, Federal Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, FMARD who spoke through Dorathy Botar, Chief Agric Officer said that the training was aimed at pursuing the revitalisation of the Nigerian economy through agriculture.

Kudla said that the training would help boost food production and high yield in agriculture.

The director added that trained extension agents would be given incentives periodically.

He, however, admonished all the extension agents to do their best to impart what they have learned on others so as to improve the rural farmer’s output.