The leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has been warned to refrain from making a mockery of the Niger Delta through unwarranted protest thereby driving away potential investors from putting their money in the development of the oil-rich region.

The warning was sequel to the protests in Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt, Rivers States capitals respectively, by members of the Ijaw group, who are demanding for the immediate inauguration of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking with reporters in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, “General” Alban Paulinus (aka Skillar), Chairman of Ex-Agitators Forum, Akwa Ibom State chapter, said incessant protests by the youths of the region could only send a bad signal to the business community thereby discouraging genuine investors from coming to do business in the Niger Delta despite its huge potentials.

Paulinus said billions of naira have been sunk into the NDDC since inception with no tangible prove in terms of commiserate development; hence, the need to allow the forensic auditors as instructed by President Mohammadu Buhari, to unravel the circumstances that led to the abandonment of contracts or execution of shoddy jobs by contractors who must be made to pay for short-changing the region.

He said: “We are in a trying time as a country. We all know how bad the economy is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has adversely affected global economy.

“Nigeria is a mono-economic country depending solely on oil and we all know how the virus affected a lot of things. There is no investor that will want to put his money where youths are causing disturbances every now and then.





“The leadership of IYC must call its members to order. There are other organizations in the Niger Delta like PANDEF, MOSIEND, Ex-agitators Forum, among others. IYC cannot carry on as if it is the only group in the entire Niger Delta.

“The Minister of Niger Delta has told everybody to exercise a little patience for the forensic team to finish its work, so that the new board can start on a clean slate. What is the essence of that protest?

“Akwa Ibom is the highest oil producing state in the Niger Delta. Why should anybody protest against an Akwa Ibom man becoming the interim administrator of NDDC! If everybody should block roads in their states as the IYC member did on the busy East-West road, how will development come to the region? It cannot continue to be business as usual. They must allow Senator Akpabio to do the good job he is doing in the Commission”.

The ex-agitator recalled that the NDDC headquarters building had remained uncompleted for many years until the coming of Senator Akpabio.

“Today, the commission is now in one of the finest edifices in the region courtesy of Senator Akpabio and Barrister Efiong Akwa. We need more of such positive inputs and that is why we all must give them our necessary support, not protest”.

Paulinus, however, called on the IYC leadership to tender a public apology to President Mohammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta project, for their action.