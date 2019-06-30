<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has advised the Kano State Government to encourage youths toward embracing agriculture in order to be self-reliant.

Idris gave the advice on Sunday in Kano during a reception organised by Daneji Community in his honour.

He said the high rate of unemployed youths in Kano was alarming and urged the state government to encourage its youths on agriculture.

According to him, the country is blessed with a large arable land to farm different crops, hence the need to encourage youths to go into farming for self-reliance and economic independence.

“There is no doubt, the present administration is doing well in the agricultural sector, but a lot is still needed to be done. ‎

“Investing more in agriculture will go a long way in attracting more people, especially youths that are jobless.

‎“Job creation and employment is a collective responsibility and should not be left for the government alone,” he added.

He also called on wealthy individuals in the society to assist the less privileged people.

Idris appreciated the community for the honour conferred on him and promised to be more committed and dedicated in discharging his duties.‎

Earlier, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, the Deputy Governor of the State, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for extending the tenure of the incumbent AGF.

Gawuna, represented by Dr Kabiru Shehu, the State Head of Service, said that Idris ‎displayed professionalism and patriotism in the last four years and urged him to maintain the tempo to move the Nation forward.‎

According to him, the Kano state government will soon embark on recruitment of health personnel and qualified teachers, adding that it is committed in creating more jobs to move the state forward.