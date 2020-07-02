



The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied shielding from trial the 10 soldiers who allegedly killed three policemen in Taraba State while rescuing suspected kidnap kingpin, Wadume, from the police team.

Malami gave an update on the case on Wednesday at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari with several other ministers in attendance.

He explained that contrary to the claims, the ministry is trying to ensure proper military processes are consummated where the soldiers are either court-martialed internally or handed over to the courts for trial.





“Those that are handy, for the purpose of prosecution, cannot just be held in custody for undue longer periods of time on account of the absence of the military.

“So, that is how the idea of severing the charge to allow those that are handy to stand their trial, arises.

“But that does not by any means, mean to say that the military are shielded, the military cannot be prosecuted. But then, if they have to be prosecuted, they have to be prosecuted within the context of the law,” Malami said.