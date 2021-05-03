The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, on Monday, said the Federal Government of Nigeria has been working tirelessly to ensure the return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries.

The AGF, in a statement that was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, said he was optimistic that Nigeria would soon take possession of the sum of £4.2m that was seized from the associates of a convicted former Governor of Delta State.

Malami stressed that sometimes, the transfer of such seized funds suffers temporary delay due to expected documentation processes.





He said his office and other relevant government agencies would keep the general public informed once the loot is received and confirmed.

The AGF said the Federal Government of Nigeria was in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks,” Malami stated.

He said the Federal Government was working assiduously to make sure that the transfer went through successfully.

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” the statement added.