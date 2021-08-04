AGF: Nigeria, Cameroon committed to border demarcation

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to the finalisation of the border demarcation exercise between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Malami disclosed this known while receiving the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General For West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who paid him a courtesy call on Tuesday.

According to him, ‘I wish to assure you that the Nigerian Delegation is confident that under your leadership, the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) will continue to achieve more success in its efforts to permanently demarcate the boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria in line with the Judgment of the International Court of Justice and other relevant Treaties and Declarations.’

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami expressed optimism that the steps taken in resolving the outstanding areas of disagreement on the boundary, between Cameroon and Nigeria the boundary will be fully and legally demarcated distant time.

According to the Minister, it will be appreciated if all aspects of the disagreed areas of the boundary between Nigeria and Cameroon are resolved and demarcated in accordance with the judgment of the International Court of Justice without fear or favour.

Malami said the proposed session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) that will be convened soon in Yaounde will pave the way for landmark achievements including the demarcation exercised.

In his remarks, Annadif said his visit has opened an outstanding chapter in international relations and diplomacy with a view to promoting peace among brother nations.

He said the engagement is proof that African problems can be solved using African solutions by Africans emphasising the cordiality of the relationship and mutual understanding between the two neighbouring countries.