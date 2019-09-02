<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has just visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was sighted going to see President Muhammadu Buhari in company with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

Malami avoided speaking to reporters, but the speculation is that the visit might be in connection with the $9.6bn judgment entered against Nigeria in favour of Process and Industrial Developments by a United Kingdom court.

He was believed to have briefed the President on the latest developments.

The AGF left the Villa about 12:25 p.m.