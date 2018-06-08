The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has promised to do justice to the lingering standoff between the National Open University (NOUN) and the Council of Legal Education(CLE).

Malami made the pledge during a courtesy call on him by NOUN’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, in Abuja.

A key point in their discussion was the contentious issue of CLE ban on NOUN law graduates from attending the Nigeria Law School.

Recall that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) recently issued three months ultimatum to the Federal Government to admit Law graduates of NOUN into the Nigerian Law School. ‎

The student gave the ultimatum in a statement signed by ‎Taiwo Bamigbade, NANS Senate President and Abdulakeem Rufai‎, Clerk of the association on Thursday in Abuja.‎‎

‎‎They said NANS had patiently watched how after five years of graduation, the NOUN law graduates had been denied admission into the Nigerian Law School as provided in the NOUN students handbook, which is a legally binding contract.‎

The students said that NANS had through a communiqué addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari called on him to use his good offices to ensure the matter was resolved.

‎“We make bold to remind you, Sir, that the university was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria, accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

‎“Off course, NANS as a body is not concerned on the continuation of law programme in NOUN if opposed by the professional bodies.

“But strongly disagree those innocent Nigerian students, who suffered themselves with their hard earned money to undertake an accredited course of study in NOUN as promoted by the Federal Government, will in any way be jeopardized. We say NO, NO and NO.‎

“We state categorically that any injury to one Nigerian student is an injury to all Nigerian students and youths in general.

“In the light of this, NANS as a body will no matter the price fight against this prolong injustice, intimidation and mischief.

“If after the forthcoming August 2018 admission, the innocent NOUN law graduates are still excluded from lists of intakes into the Nigerian Law School, ‎thus three months ultimatum to do the needful.‎‎

‎“We, therefore, implore you Sir, to use your good offices as a matter of urgency to resolve the lingering crisis as NANS will no longer tolerate any excuses or tactical delays,” he said.‎