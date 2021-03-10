



The attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, says his office is not investigating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television on Tuesday, Malami said his office has not asked any agency to investigate the APC chieftain.

But the AGF said he cannot tell if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) are probing Tinubu as it is within their powers to do so.

“The Office of the AGF, as you rightly know, has not taken any decision, has not filed or instituted any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.





“But then, within the context of the law as you rightly know, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them.

“So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer and I will suggest to you that you may consider inviting the chairman of EFCC or perhaps the chairman of Code of Conduct for elaborate answers associated with those charges if any has been filed by those agencies.

“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”

The EFCC had reportedly begun investigating the former Lagos governor demanding copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form from CCB.