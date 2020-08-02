



Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the recent media attacks on him with regards to the ongoing investigation of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is the price he has to pay for serving his fatherland.

While describing such attacks as natural and a burden of leadership, the minister said this administration is hell bent on fighting impunity by public office holders.

Speaking through his Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said: “I think that is the burden of leadership. Who ever is appointed a leader, by God grace, it is only natural that in one way or the other one must be attacked. The good one has been doing can hardly be seen when one remains in office”





“It has been a common tradition for people to attack the President, Governors and those in the helm of affairs or in leadership position and responsibility. I cannot, certainly, be an exception”.

“The good thing about it, our Constitution is clear, our law is clear where exist impunity and how can it be best handled and addressed. It is not about attack on personalities. It is about compliance with the law. We are there to fight impunity”.

“The bottom line is whether in the fight against impunity we are working in line and in tune with the law”.

He said that the greatest consideration is what is it that the Law provides and “whether indeed we operated within the spirit of the law or we have gone astray in compliance with the Law”.