The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday led members of the Presidential Committee on Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary to submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami, who was among the 31 ministers that were relieved of their appointments at the twilight of President Buhari’s first tenure, led the panel to submit the report to the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had on 10th December last year named Malami as the chairman of the panel by virtue of his position as the then minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Our correspondent reports that weeks after the president was sworn-in for a second term, he is yet to make any appointment, even as his ministerial list is being awaited at the Senate.

Asked why did he lead the panel? He said “Am I still a minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation?

“It is the prerogative of the president to appoint anyone as a member, a Nigerian for that matter and inclusive of someone from outside. I think this remains a constitutional prerogative of the president.”