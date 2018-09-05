The Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has proposed the use of forensic and investigate auditing to prevent fraud and financial crimes.

Speaking at the International Conference on Forensic Auditing in Abuja on Wednesday, the AGF explained that forensic and investigate auditing is now a globally recognised phenomenon.

“Forensic and Investigative auditing has been recognised globally as an effective approach for prevention and for galvanising the needed prosecutorial evidence in financial crimes.

“Nigeria must, therefore, key into this global trend,” he said.

Malami stressed that the Federal Government remains committed to prosecuting corrupt persons in the country to serve as a deterrent to others.