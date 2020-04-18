<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has described the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a patriotic citizen that rendered selfless service to Nigeria.

The AGF, in a statement on Saturday, said he was deeply saddened by Kyari’s death, noting that his passion to nation-building was unwavering.

He expressed his condolences to the Presidency, family of the deceased and the nation at large.

He said: “The news of the death of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari flung us in deep pain and immutable agony.





“Malam Abba Kyari was a paragon of virtue, patriotic citizen who rendered selfless service to Nigeria.

“As a dedicated individual with an unflinching commitment, his passion to nation-building was unwavering. He was, indeed, loyalty personified.

“I express heartfelt condolences to the Presidency, the family of Late Malam Abba Kyari and the entire nation on this irreparable lost. The death is indeed a crumble of a giant pillar.

“May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Amin”.