<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has said that acts of impunity had no place and would never be tolerated in Nigeria.

This is despite the Federal Government’s penchant for disobeying court orders considered to be unfavourable to it, an attitude the Nigerian Bar Association told newsmen on Monday had become legendary under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The body of lawyers had said Malami, as the chief law officer ought to be disturbed by the ugly trend.

Malami in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, was said to have, on Monday, presented Nigeria’s statement during the opening of the five-day 18th session of the assembly of state parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, The Hague, in the Netherlands.

Malami was quoted as saying at the event that, “Nigeria is not a jungle. It is a peace and justice-loving country which is aspiring to develop and create a conducive environment for foreign and other investments, thereby generating jobs and other opportunities for the teeming population.

“Therefore, impunity being a critical element that could prevent this lofty idea from coming to fruition does not have a place and will never be tolerated in all facets of our criminal justice system.”

He also expressed Nigeria’s desire “to see ICC overcome all its present challenges and become a global, independent and impartial court with the capability to rid the world of impunity the type that characterised World War one and two”.

Gwandu also said Malami informed the gathering that the Boko Haram elements had been considerably decimated through the efforts of the Nigerian security forces and the support of neighbouring countries and other friendly states.