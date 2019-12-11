<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the Friday invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, has said.

The DSS, in their bid to rearrest the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore, had invaded the court, during which the judge fled the scene.

Malami spoke to reporters on the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, after paying a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho.

He evaded question on the reason for Sowore’s rearrest, which had drawn criticisms locally and internationally.

Fielding questions from reporters, he said did not visit the Chief Judge over Sowore’s case but to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Asked if he was not appalled by the DSS’ conduct, Malami said, “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us.

“I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.”

He added, “But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”