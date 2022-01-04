AGF: Factors that will determine if President Buhari will grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has listed the factors that President Muhammadu Buhari will consider if he will release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Malami said this on a Nigerian Television Authority programme: “Good Morning Nigeria,” in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said top on the list of factors to be considered by Buhari will be the interest of over 200 million Nigerians.

He said: “By way of general statements to the two issues presented: the issue relating to Electoral Bill and the issue relating to Kanu and by extension, IPOB, what I can tell you for certain is that the decision of the President is based fundamentally and at all times on public interest consideration.

“In the art of governance and what I have come to learn about the mind and heart of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is to consider the 200 million as against the limited people.

“By extension, the issue of Kanu, what would as well govern the decision of the President in terms of whatever request is presented is the public interest as against the limited sectional interest of it.”