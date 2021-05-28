The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, yesterday denied receiving the sum of N2 billion from recovered stolen funds.

Malami in a statement challenged those alleging that his office received the said sum to come forward with whatever evidence they have to prove their allegations.

In the statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister recalled that

Nigeria, prior to the repatriation of all the recovered assets signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other foreign governments on what the monies would be used for, adding that the government has been working in compliance with all the provisions of multi-national agreements reached.





“It was on the basis of the application of the said funds in line with the agreements that Nigeria earns reputation among international committee of nations which translated into further recoveries”, the statement read in part.

The AGF further pointed out that the federal government has a designated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where all recovered assets are kept.

While claiming that he neither as a person nor as the AGF, received any funds from the recovered assets, Malami challenge any person who has any evidence of such payments to come out publicly with proofs.