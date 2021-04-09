



The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has reiterated his resolve to continue to ensure timely production of the federal government’s general purpose financial statements.

He, however, stressed that the treasury had bridged the hitherto deficit in the production of the government’s financial statements, in compliance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), led by the acting Executive Secretary, Iheanyi Anyahara, which paid him a courtesy visit, Idris, maintained that the treasury will continue to implement strategies that will guarantee timely production of general purpose financial statements.

The AGF, also commended the courage of the council, in its determination to ensure compliance with internationally acceptable financial management and reporting standards, and advised that enforcement of the policy should be holistic to ensure optimal compliance by public and private entities.





On the request by the council for partnership and synergy with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris, noted that the initiative was apt and will, among other things, promote healthy, mutually beneficial working relationship between both agencies.

In a statement issued by the Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike,

the AGF, also, approved the constitution of a joint committee comprising officials of the FRCN and his office, to work out modalities for the proposed partnership between the two agencies.

The FRCN boss, had earlier commended the AGF for the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the federal government’s financial management reforms initiatives anchored by the federal treasury.

He further assured Idris of the council’s support for a seamless implementation of IPSAS accrual basis of accounting general purpose financial statement in the country.