Civil servants in the Country have been assured that their promotion arrears will be paid as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Civil servants have been clamouring for the payment of their promotion arrears some of which has lingered on for years.

The assurance was given by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, when he played host to the National Executive of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in his office in Abuja.

Ahmed Idris revealed that “following Mr. President’s directive that N10 billion be set aside monthly, commencing from May 2017 to offset backlog of Promotion Arrears, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has inaugurated an in-house committee to verify MDAs’ claims and submissions.”

According to a statement issued by the OAGF and signed by Olise D. Johnson, Head of Press and Publicity OAGF, the AGF noted “the Committee has saved over N37 billion from misapplications, paddings, mistakes and non-compliance by MDAs to the agreed template” with regards to promotion matters

Also, “the committee has paid out the sum of N42 billion, out of the N55 billion released leaving an outstanding of N13 billion in cash while a total of N35 billion is yet to be released to the office,” he said.

Furthermore, the AGF promised that he will bring the concerns of the Association to the notice of the Minister of Finance and will also dialogue with the Director General Budget Office, to ensure that Government continues to keep its part of the agreement reached with Association in order to ensure industrial harmony.