The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has written his successor, Abubakar Malami, and the International Police Organisation (Interpol) over his detention.

Recall that Adoke was arrested by the Interpol in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on November 11 over charges of $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam instituted against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2017.

His arrest was confirmed by the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), who said Adoke may soon be extradited from the UAE as charges and relevant documents had been sent to Dubai.

But in a letter sent to the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France, Adoke said his arrest was based on an arrest warrant already quashed by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which earlier issued it.

The letter titled, ‘Notice of judgment,’ was signed on his behalf by a lawyer, Oluchi Uche, in the law firm of his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

It reads in part, “Our client is the 9th defendant in charge number FCT/HC/CR/124/2017 between the Federal Government of Nigeria vs Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Ltd & 10 others.

“We write on behalf of our client to bring to the notice of your honourable office, the enrolled order of the court dated October 25, 2019, Justice DZ Senchi vacating the earlier bench warrant issued against our client.

“We respectfully bring to your notice the above judgment of the court to which there is neither any appeal nor a reversal for your necessary information and action.”

In a separate letter sent by his lawyers to the AGF’s office, Adoke urged Malami to attest the judgment of the FCT High Court which set aside the earlier warrant of arrest issued against him.