The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, Thursday said all workers on the federal government’s payroll will be paid their salaries in spite of the on-going labour strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

But he said that the payment of salaries cannot be achieved in an atmosphere where the critical stakeholders are not allowed access to their offices.

Idris, who was initiatially prevented from entering the Treasury House by protesting labour unions, said the payment of salaries involved a number of processes that do not begin and end with the Office of the Accountant General (OAGF).

According to him, there are other critical stakeholders including the Cash Management Department in the Ministry of Finance and others who are supposed to do their bit before salaries can be paid.

He said: “On coming to the office this morning (Thursday), we met the gates of the office locked and wondered how we can keep this promise if we are being locked out of the office.

“After speaking with the local arm of Labour in the office on the need to pay salaries, they conceded to allow me and some of my staff in but the gates are still locked.

“I therefore appeal to labour to open our gates so that we can have unhindered access to meet their needs.”

The accountant general, in a statement by the Communications Officer, OAGF, Ifeanyi Okereke, urged labour to trust President Muhammadu Buhari and return to the path of discussion, and negotiation, as the president has demonstrated enough commitment by setting up the tripartite committee.

He said the committee, which is headed by Ms Amal Pepple, is saddled with the responsibility of consulting widely with stakeholders with a view to coming up with a realistic and acceptable minimum wage.

According to him, the federal government under President Buhari has more than ever demonstrated high commitment towards meeting the welfare of Nigerian workers.