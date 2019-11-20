<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has confirmed the arrest of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, by the International Criminal Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sagay, during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, said the arrest was the latest success in the fight against corruption under the Federal Government.

He added that the fight against corruption was gaining momentum under the Federal Government due to the fightback from its beneficiaries.

Adoke is facing criminal charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of Oil Prospecting License 245 to Shell and ENI, brought against him and four others by the EFCC.

His arrest was sequel to a warrant issued against him by a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on April 17, as well as against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, and four others over the OPL 245 scandal.

The PACAC Chairman said, “The former Attorney-General Adoke has been arrested in Dubai. It’s a continuous thing, so when Nigerians pretend and say what is the difference this government has brought into the fight against corruption, what has been achieved, it amazes me.

“For me, it’s a sign of patent bad faith being expressed by the elite who were the beneficiaries of corruption.”