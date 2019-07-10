<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has begun a weeklong training for 110 FCTA staff that are about to retire.

The training, which is the second in the series, kicked off at the entrepreneurial complex of the agency in Jahi, yesterday.

The MD of the agency, Mal Muhammad Arabi Tukur, said the training was organized in conjunction with FCTA to help prepare its staff for retirement life.

“The pre-retirement training is organised towards successfully transiting staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who have or are approaching the mandatory age of retirement or maximum years of services from public service to private life.

“This is the second edition. We had the first edition in March this year when we graduated 120 of them, now we are graduating 110,” he said.

He said the training will enable them acquire skills to enable them start their businesses. “We decided to bring agric-business into it. Largely it’s going to be about animal husbandry, poultry, fishery, piggery and horticulture and also, ICT, carpentry, and leather work,” he added.

The Director, Human Resources FCTA, Mr Lazarus Gaza, said they organised the training so life after service would be productive for their retirees.

“My advice to them is to maximize the benefits of this training so as to prepare themselves for life after retirement. It’s one thing to live service after 35 years and it’s another thing to live your life profitably. Life after service should also be productive. They can be given credit facilities to establish their businesses which they will manage.”

One of the participants from the Secondary Education Board, Mrs Margaret Akpobome, said the training was very important. “I hope that at the end of this programme, I will be able to acquire skills that will enable me establish businesses to have multiple streams of income.”