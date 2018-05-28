The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) has embarked on training of 120 orphans’ caregivers in various income generating trades.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mrs Aisha Bamai, made this known on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

She said that the training, which was part of its household economic strengthening Programme, would be a continuous process so as to curb poverty, hardship and dependency among caregivers on their daily basic needs.

According to her, a training centre has been equipped with relevant machines to ensure fast and effective learning process for beneficiaries.

“Already training has commenced for 120 caregivers on more than six trades that will help them generate income to meet their daily needs.

“The trades comprise of tailoring, catering, knitting, sewing, pomade, soap, and beads making among others.

“The training will be continuous and each batch will have 120 participants divided across the trades and the training will last for three month,” she said.

She said that the training was being organised in collaboration with BASOVCA and the Bauchi State Agency for Mass Education (BASAME).