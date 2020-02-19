<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There appears to be no end in sight over the royal rumble between Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulai Akinropo as the latter on Wednesday petitioned the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, Mr Bashir Makama over alleged assault by the former.

He, also in the petition demanded the immediate prosecution of Oba Akanbi by the Police, describing the physical assault on him as a criminal offence.

According to the petition dated 18th, February 2020 and signed by the counsel to Oba Akinropo, Barrister Soji Oyetayo, which was obtained by newsmen in Osogbo, the monarch accused Oluwo of boasting that he cannot be prosecuted by the Police.

While contending that nobody is above the law, the monarch tasked the Police to diligently prosecute Oba Akanbi, bearing in mind that the alleged assault was witnessed physically by the AIG in his office, who even rescued Oba Akinropo from the grip of Oluwo.

The petition reads “our client is the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Akinropo of Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area, Osun State of Nigeria and a part 2 chieftain under the Chiefs Law of Osun State of Nigeria.”

“It would be recalled on the 14” day of February, 2020, our client was among the traditional rulers from Iwo Traditional Council invited by your humble self for a peace meeting in your office. In compliance with the said invitation, our client, together with some of his colleagues invited for the said meeting came to your office for the said peace meeting and in the course of the said peace meeting, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi pounced on our client and inflicted him with heavy blows which later resulted into our client being injured and he was later rushed to the Specialist Hospital. Asubiaro Osogbo for treatment.





“The said ugly incident happened in your presence, two Osun State Commissioners and some of your officers were at the said meeting and other traditional rulers invited for the said peace meeting. In fact, it was your humble self that disengaged the said Oluwo of Iwo from killing our client on that day. Our client was thoroughly assaulted by the said Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi which caused our client grievous bodily harm.”

“Our client was admitted at Osun State Specialist Hospital Asubiaro, Osogbo where he was treated and later discharged. It needs to be clearly stated that under our law, nobody, no matter highly placed, is above the law. The act of the said Oluwo of Iwo at the said meeting by beating a fellow traditional ruler clearly amounted to criminal conduct which is punishable by law.”

“The said Oluwo of Iwo has been boasting all about that the police cannot do anything to him and twisting the event that occurred in your presence so as to suit his own purpose. We don’t want him to change the event as it occurred in your presence so as not to bring the police into disrepute.”

We pray you Sir that the full wrath of law should be brought against him for the offence which he had committed, We, therefore, Sir, on behalf of our client, urge you to expedite action on the investigation of the case and charge the said Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi to court for criminal prosecution”, the petition concluded.