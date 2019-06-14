<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Dein of Agbor in Delta State, Benjamin Ikechuku (Keagborekuzi I), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo to engage in dialogue over the state of the country.

The monarch made the call on Thursday during a private visit to Obasanjo in his residence in Abeokuta.

Buhari and Obasanjo have been at loggerheads over the state of economy and other sundry issues.

The Agbor king said he was in Obasanjo’s residence to discuss some issues, which include Fulanisation, the country’s security situation and the Kano Government/Emir crisis.

He said he would pay a similar visit to the Buhari even as he commended and thanked the President for reappointing and indigene of Agbor, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

“I am not trying to gain anything from these visits but to help our great country. We want peace, unity and to be a fruitful country. We must get back to the good times of this country.

“I will also try to get to the governors too, we must just get back, that is my concern now. Things are not just going right.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend and thank Mr President for giving us back for the very first time, a two-term CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, a worthy son of Agbor. I felt it would have been very dangerous if he had been changed at this sensitive time of our economic situation. So, I have to thank Mr President for that.”