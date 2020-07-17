



Mr David Famuyiwa, Executive Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, has inaugurated the new Vice Chairman and Secretary to the LCDA (SLG) at the Council’s Secretariat to fill in the existing vacancies.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, June 30, swore in Mr David Famuyiwa as the new Chairman of the LCDA.

Famuyiwa, the former Vice Chairman of the LCDA, was sworn in due to the death of the former SLG, Alhaja Tawakalitu Ayilara and the Executive Chairman, Dr Augustine Arogundade, in May and June respectively.

Famuyiwa said on Friday that the need to fill in the seat of the Vice Chairman and the SLG was as important as the need to have an Executive Chairman.

According to him, the development will give no room for lacuna in government.

“The positions call for greater responsibility and they are expected to bring in their knowledge and wealth of experience to bear in making meaningful contributions to the effort of this administration and upliftment of the LCDA.

“We are determined to reposition the LCDA for the good of the people and to make it the envy of others across the state,’’ he said in a statement.





The council boss added that to achieve this, he would critically look into the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), revamp it and block leakages.

According to him, I will monitor all ongoing projects and others yet to be awarded to ensure conformity with set standard so that they can stand the test of time and be beneficial to the people.

He added that he would ensure the overhead and recurrent costs were trimmed down.

The newly sworn-in Vice Chairman, Chief Akinwunmi Odeyemi who has been in politics for over 30 years and served in various capacities, was a classroom teacher.

Odeyemi also the Chairman of Ward `B’, APC Agbado/Oke-Odo until this position, was full of joy as he expressed gratitude to his teeming supporters for their solidarity.

The newly inaugurated SLG, Mr Afeez Olasunkami, was the Youth leader of APC Ward `C’ in the local government.

He is a graduate of Banking and Finance from Lagos State Polytechnic and had held several leadership positions.

Olasunkanmi said that he would bring to bear his wealth of experience and knowledge in his new position.

Peju Akin-Ajayi, the LCDA Council Manager, welcomed them on board.

She urged them to put in their best in moving the LCDA forward while on behalf of the Management team, pledged their loyalty to the chairman.