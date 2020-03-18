<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The New Afrika Shrine has suspended all programmes as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID19.

Femi, the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, made the disclosure via Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet read, “The management of the New Africa Shrine has halted its regular programming as the country and the world at large continue to take precautionary measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”





He also advised everyone to stay safe, noting that they would continue to monitor the situation before reverting to regular programming.

The shrine is a major tourists’ favourite spot in Lagos.

In 2018, French President, Emmanuel Macron, visited the shrine.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was also at the shrine in the build-up to the election.