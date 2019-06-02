<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Trade Unionists from 18 African countries and Global Union Federations (GUFs), as well as some Regional Economic Communities (RECs) will on Monday converge in Kigali, the Rwanda capital, to discuss how to attain fair recruitment and secure the rights of African migrants.

Participants to the conference will converge under the auspices of the African Trade Union Migration Network (ATUMNET) which is the migration platform of African trade unions that coordinates trade unions and facilitates migration engagement concerning Africa and Africans at the national, regional and continental levels.

The three days event which is backed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Belgian Trade Union Cooperation Institute (IFSI) and the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) seeks to improve Africa’s integration agenda, projects and ensure better practice of migration governance.

The conference also seeks to discuss how Workers’ organisations can contribute tangible outcomes in pursuit of the African Union’s theme for 2019 concerning Refugees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Returnees.

“It is also about how labour migration can be effectively managed so it can work for everyone, especially securing effective protection for migrants and halting forced labour, slavery, and human trafficking through application of fair recruitment practices,” the organisers said.

The conference is being organised by ITUC-AFRICA which is the umbrella body of African Trade unions.

It will also discuss effective ways to improve rights’, conditions and respect of vulnerable migrants in GCC states.

There has been increasing complaint about the inhuman treatment African migrants are subjected to in GCC states.

The ITUC-AFRICA said it is hoping to use the conference to review, analyse and better understand recent developments in the global and continental labour migration discourses.

It is expected to contribute to the quest to ensure a comprehensive pro-rights approach to the governance of [labour] migration on the African continent and globally, including ethical recruitment practices within and outside of Africa.

Participants to the conference are drawn from Burkina Faso, Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Niger, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Liberia, Rwanda,

Others are Tunisia, Morocco, Togo, Madagascar, Zambia, Cameroon, Chad, DRC, Mali, and Mauritania