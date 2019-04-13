<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Journalists from 17 African countries including Nigeria, have converged in Cairo, Egypt for the 53rd training course for Young African Journalists.

The three-week training is organised by the Union of Africa Journalists (UAJ), in collaboration with the Egypt’s ministry of information.

Mr. Mahfouz Al Ansari, the president of the UAJ, said that the aim of the training is to enhance the skills of African journalists and to promote Africa and bring the challenges faced by it to the fore.

Ansari, represented by Amb. Ahmed Haggag, a member of the High Council of Information, pointed that it was imperative that African journalists synergise and work to ensure that the continent gets to its zenith.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the topics to be covered include “The Role of translation and press to enhance cultural dialogue, Publicity influence on press and media in Africa’’ and “The development of hydraulic resources in Africa.’’

Similarly, the trainees would be schooled on Peace and Security in Africa, Tools of external policy: Press and Media as models and the Autonomisation of women in Africa.

The journalists are also slated to visit some tourist sites such as Egyptian museum, Alexandria city, the Pyramids and Sphynx among others.

NAN reports that journalists from Ghana, Chad, Cameroon, Togo, Morocco, Algeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt are attending the programme.

NAN further reports that 4000 journalists have benefited from the fellowship, since it commenced in 1992.