



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust, in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has paid glowing tributes to the former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, and former Governor of old Kaduna State, the late Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

Olawepo-Hashim described the death of both men as a great loss to the African continent.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Olawepo-Hashim pays tribute to Rawlings, Bàlàrabe-says Africa has lost great sons,” signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, on Sunday.

Olawepo-Hashim recalled that while he was in exile, in Ghana, in 1989, the late Rawlings was a good host who provided him with shelter.

He said, “I pay my tribute to two great sons of Africa who passed away in the last two days – Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings (retd.), former President of the Republic of Ghana and Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, former Governor of old Kaduna State.





“Both were distinguished in their love for Africa’s development and their belief and hope for positive change in Africa.

“I was a personal beneficiary of President’s Rawlings ‘ kindness and solidarity with the African course. in 1989. President Rawlings provided accommodation and protection for hundreds of African Youth and students, fleeing persecution from their home governments in decent state guest houses through the office of the All African Students Union.

“AASU enjoyed a diplomatic status in Ghana under his government. Africa has lost a good man.”

Speaking about Musa, he said, “Bàlàrabe was a political icon and champion of ordinary Nigerians including the elite who truly desired a corruption-free Nigeria.”