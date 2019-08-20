<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the 12th Africa Games officially opens on Friday in Morocco, an official of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Tayo Adesoji, says the ping pong event will not be a direct rivalry between Nigeria and Egypt.

Adesoji, who is representing the South-West on the NTTF board, told newsmen in Lagos that countries like Senegal and Congo have stepped up their game.

Adesoji was speaking against the backdrop of the performance of players that represented both countries in the recently-concluded 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open held in Lagos.

“Nigeria and Egypt have dominated table tennis in Africa for years but the 2019 ITTF Challenge plus has shown that it will not be a battle between Egypt and Nigeria alone.

“We all saw the performance of Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal and players from Congo Brazzaville at the competition.

“The battle field has been expanded, so the rivalry will involve Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Congo Brazzaville in Moulay Al Hassan Arena, venue for the ping pong event of the Games,” he said.

On his expectations from the players, the board member said the country had what it takes to excel in the event, owing to the calibre of players assembled to represent the country.

“The coaches have selected quality players that will represent us with the likes of Segun Toriola, Aruna Quadri, Funke Oshinaike, Cecelia Edem and others who merited to be in the team,” he said.

Nigeria will jostle for medals in 22 events at the 12th edition of the Games that will feature 54 countries from the continent.

The country has so far amassed a total of 1,199 medals, having participated in all the editions of the competition formally known as the All Africa Games.

In the 11th edition held in 2015 and hosted by Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria clinched 47 gold, 55 silver and 42 bronze medals to finish second on the medals table.