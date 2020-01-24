<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, warned the Nigeria Police not to cover up the murder of renowned alternative therapist, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, populary known as Okooloyun.

The popular alternative therapist was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation saying “this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police.”

The statement reads: “The attention of Afenifere has been called to the brutal murder of Oko Oloyun in the continued sad and long story of insecurity in Yoruba land.

“We pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman and we promise to take keen interest in the investigations into the dastardly act.





“Smarting from the abandoned investigation into the July 12, 2019 murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s murder, we urge the police not to attempt another cover – up on this murder.

We say this because we have noted the rushed statement of the police suggesting a desperate attempt to divert attention from the fact that the Eruwa-Igbo Ora route, on which he was killed, is a notorious axis of Fulani bandits.

“The police rushing to the press unprofessionally to say he discovered fraud in his office before the incident without carrying out any investigation may foreclose other possible leads.

“Every life of a human being is precious to us and this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police seriously challenged at the, moment.”