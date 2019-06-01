<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the second term administration of the President should tackle the major challenges facing the country.

Specifically, the group urged the President to tackle youth unemployment and insecurity, saying Nigerians were passing through difficult times.

The Secretary-General of the group, Bashorun Arogbofa, stated this in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

According to the group, the first four years of Buhari administration was characterised by economic problem, nepotism, insecurity, unemployment, and selective fight against corruption, among others.

He said, “Recently, he (Buhari) said he would find a solution to the issue of federalism, but he has to demonstrate what he said because the papers are there for him; he knows how to start doing all these things.

“We don’t want the next four years to be a period of a waste in that direction because unless we have a good structure, governance won’t be easy, there will be problem like what we are witnessing now, insecurity everywhere which is increasing on daily basis. Unless he has a very strong plan to tackle unemployment, which is the greatest source of these vices, there may not be happiness for Nigerians.

“We pray to God for him to have good health, because the situation is becoming more complex. He should be able to personally appoint the people that are sound to be able to deliver rightly.

“He must avoid nepotism this time around because in the last administration he surrounded himself with his kinsmen at the expense of those who can deliver properly.’’

Arogbofa who commended the President on the war against corruption however advised him not to be selective in the fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption should be an issue he (Buhari) should tackle holistically. He should give a sense of feeling that we are all Nigerians, and not to ignore one side and pamper another side.”