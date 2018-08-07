Following the sacking of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura, by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the action as “unimpressive.”

The group also described the action of the DSS sealing off the National Assembly Complex, thereby preventing the federal lawmakers from gaining entrance into the complex, as “a crude and barbaric assault on Nigeria democratic institution.”

The Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, stated that the sacked DSS boss must have got the directive from the Presidency before taking action against the federal lawmakers.

He said, “The only difference between the democratic and military governments is the parliament. For the DSS to wake up in the morning to go and seal off the National Assembly suggests that there is a trouble in Nigerian democracy.

“We are yet to understand the meaning of the sacking of Lawal Daura by the Acting President. Does it mean that the DSS could go and seal the National Assembly without the instruction from the acting president or Mr. President himself?

“The sacking is not impressive at all. Is Daura the commander-in-chief of his own that can just act without an instruction from above?

“It is either he took the instruction from the Acting President or the President in London. Those are the two people that can instruct him to go and seal up the National Assembly.

“This is an indication that our democracy is under threat and Nigerians should now know that this ruling government constitutes a danger to the democratic rule in Nigeria.

“What has happened is embarrassing and the whole world will be laughing at us.”

Odumakin further stated, ”I can bet it with anybody that the DG of DSS cannot seal up the National Assembly without the instruction from above.”

The Presidency has, however, denied its connivance in the issue.