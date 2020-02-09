<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, celebrates his 55th birthday today, a socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Ekiti State Chapter, has described him as a true friend of the masses and down trodden.

According to the body, “Fayemi through his selfless services and one of the prominent figures in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy has emerged as one of the architects of modern Nigeria.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, in Ado-Ekiti this morning, the group commend Fayemi for the giants stride his administration has made at repositioning the state and restoring its list value.

The statement reads further, “As you advance in age, you have become a harbinger of hope for the people, a purveyor of revolutionary developmental ideology, a bodacious symbol of democratic leadership, an avant-garde of intellectual economy, and a courageous human rights fighter.





“Your unwavering faith, resilience and resourcefulness have helped reclaim Ekiti from social morass, cultural degradation, executive rascality, and irresponsible and insensate government.

“It is also on record that your superb social skills and enviable leadership style have restored our values, set Ekiti and Ekiti kete on the pedestal of universal recognition, respect and dignity.

“The giant stride of your administration, with focus on five developmental agenda, has brought monumental achievements into Ekiti land.

“It is needless to say that your involvement in the national political firmament is repositioning the country for political stability and economic prosperity.

“As we celebrate your new age, we wish you all the best and pray that you be blessed with more courage, insights and other enablements to continue to propel Nigeria on the path of economic sustainability, good governance, peace and security”