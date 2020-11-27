Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday expressed worries about the killing of the Olufon of Ifon in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, by yet to be identified gunmen, describing the murder as one too many, while calling on the police to fish out the killers.

Afenifere, while noting that the murder of Olufon was coming as the group was still smarting from the murder of the daughter of its leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, for which some herdsmen are currently on trial, among several other killings across Yorubaland which the police had not been able to resolve, said it was time President Muhammadu Buhari got up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security.

The group said this in a statement entitled: ‘Olufon’s murder and total insecurity,’ issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, declaring further that Afenifere was fed up with the killing citizens across the country.

Afenifere commiserated with the Olufon family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo State and the Yoruba nation, even as it further described the incident as abominable.

“We send condolences to his family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo State and the Yoruba nation on this abominable killing,” the group said.

Afenifere, while calling on the police to fish out the killers of the Olufon, noted that his murder was a demonstration of failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property.





“The shrinking of the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further yesterday with the murder of a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, who was reportedly kidnapped before he was brutally murdered.

“This gruesome murder coming as we are still smarting from the murder of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, for which some herdsmen are currently on trial.

“There have been other multiple murders across Yorubaland which the police have not been able to resolve. It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

“The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more a first class monarch. We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it is one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government.

“We are fed up with the daily killing of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria.

“To President Buhari, it’s a time to get up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security. Being the Commander-in-Chief can’t be a title with no responsibility,” Afenifere said.