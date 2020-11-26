Pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, on Thursday declared that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse, insisting that the country must restructure to survive the near precipice.

“The truth is that the country has virtually become ungovernable and unless we restructure and restore Nigeria to federalism, the country is on the brink of collapse and God should save us from the worst case scenario,” Afenifere said.

This was contained in the communique issued at the end of its national caucus meeting held at the Akure country home of its Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

In the communique signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere asked the Federal Government to immediately implement the report of the 2014 national conference.

The group also called on the Federal Government to immediately open Seme borders and three other borders in the Southern part of the country.

The meeting decried what it called the federal government’s attitude of “a dog that breastfeeds its own puppies and kills other animals for lunch as per management of borders.”

It said, “While the Seme and other Southern borders have been closed for a year now against our people and recently opened for the use to Dangote and BUA, Nigeria is constructing a rail line and about N30b highway to connect with Fulanis in Niger Republic with whom the Fulanis running Nigeria have cultural kinship.





“We reject this apartheid policy and demand the reopening of Seme and other southern borders now!

“As Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in five years of the Buhari government, we are equally besieged by attendant poverty as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government helpless and unable to govern effectively.

On the recent #EndSARS protest, Afenifere berated the Federal Government, saying, “It has become more disheartening that the Nigerian government continues to tell all untruths about the massacre in spite of the CNN revelations and the Lagos coroner advertising unidentified dead bodies dumped in its mortuaries from 19-27 Oct 2020.

“It smacks of absolute lack of conscience for anybody to still be talking of “massacre without dead bodies.”

Afenifere said it was not sure that the current investigation is capable of unraveling what happened in Lekki.

“For instance, we gathered that two sets of soldiers came to Lekki, one from Lagos and another from Abuja. What mandate was given to each and by whom?

We need to know why Lagos governor was allegedly blocked from reaching the president first after changing the curfew time and after the massacre,” the communique added.