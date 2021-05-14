Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has said that Nigeria will continue to suffer insecurity and downturn among others if the country is not restructured before 2023.

The group made this known in a communique issued on Friday at the end of a meeting held in Ogun State, declaring “total” support for the ban on open grazing by Southern Governors.

Part of the communique read, “A Constitution based on Federalism was operating in the country until 1966 when the military consigned the Constitution into the dust bin,” the communique said.

“Since then, Nigeria has not been enjoying true federalism.

“We in Afenifere believe very strongly that failure to practise federalism and increasing Unitarisation of the country were largely responsible for the travails Nigeria is suffering today – and will continue to suffer – unless Nigeria is restructured!

“We have no doubt about this at all.





“We are happy to note that some who were either opposed to Restructuring or hesitant of it are now embracing it. We, therefore, demand that Restructuring should be effected NOW!”

The group said banning open grazing by governors would stop the alleged killings and harassment of farmers in the South.

The communique added, “Afenifere is in total support of the decision of Governors of the 17 states in Nigeria banning open grazing of livestock in any of the states that they control.

“Afenifere felt that although the declaration by the governors ought to have come long before now, given the atrocities that have arisen from open grazing, it is better late than never.

“When the farmers tried to protest, they (the farmers) are harassed, maimed, and sometimes killed. Our female folks are raped. This is a very important reason for the need to completely outlaw open grazing with severe penalties for any violator.”