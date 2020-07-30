



The leader of the Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead.

Folabi Fasanmi, the son of the deceased, made the announcement in a statement this morning, Thursday.

The statement reads:

“With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator AYO FASANMI at the ripe age of 94 years.





The Second Republic Senator who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors.

He was born 25th September, 1925.”