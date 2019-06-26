<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday condemned the statement credited to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over security challenges, especially kidnapping in the South-West and some other parts of the country.

It said the statement attributed to Osinbajo that kidnapping cases in the South-West were politically-motivated was unfortunate and provocative.

The group’s position was contained in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at the residence of its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The communique was read by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The group said it was overwhelmed by reports of the harrowing experience of the people of the region allegedly in the hands of herdsmen across the six states in the South-West as well as Kwara and Kogi states.

It said, “All the reports provided clear indications of failure of the state as the security forces are largely incapable or unwilling to safeguard the lives of our people against these criminals.

“We are not aware of any of them that has been arrested or is under trial at the moment just as all the Federal Government has done so far is to make excuses for the Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah groups that have been accused of many crimes against Nigerians.

“It is against this backdrop that the meeting was scandalised by the opportunistic and provocative utterances of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in New York on Sunday, dismissing the danger we are faced in Yorubaland as well as by other zones in Nigeria as being politically-motivated.”

The group said Osinbajo made the statement at a time the United States and United Kingdom were issuing travel advice to their citizens to avoid some parts of Nigeria.

It said the Vice-President made his statement “without much thought for his integrity.”

Afenifere therefore posed some questions to Osinbajo on the security situation in the country.

“Is the report of the kidnap of a district head from President Buhari’s town from May 1, 2019 till date politically motivated?

“Was the President speaking of another country when he handed kidnappers on rampage to God?

“Was the former Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole, playing politics when it was announced that his son was kidnapped?

“What politics was afoot when the Ondo State Governor recently announced that his convoy was waylaid by kidnappers?

“If he cannot answer these questions, he should kneel before his God and ask for forgiveness for violating ‘thou shall not lie’ commandment.

“We further admonish him not to allow whatever ambition and political interest he serves to push him to make such infuriating comments as the number two man in the country again,” the group added.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be more proactive on the issue of security in the country.